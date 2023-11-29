Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Le Drian meets Mikati, emphasizes urgency of Lebanese presidential election

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday welcomed at the Grand Serail French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian.nbsp;

    The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

    During the encounter, the French envoy stressed that his visit aimed to reaffirm the stance of the #39;Quint#39; in urging Lebanese unity and expediting the presidential elections.nbsp;

    Le Drian expressed readiness to assist Lebanon within this framework and highlighted the planned series of meetings intended to secure Lebanese consensus concerning the current political milestones.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =======R.H.

    By

