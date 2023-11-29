Le Drian meets Mikati, emphasizes urgency of Lebanese presidential election

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday welcomed at the Grand Serail French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian.nbsp;

The meeting was attended by French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro.nbsp;

During the encounter, the French envoy stressed that his visit aimed to reaffirm the stance of the #39;Quint#39; in urging Lebanese unity and expediting the presidential elections.nbsp;

Le Drian expressed readiness to assist Lebanon within this framework and highlighted the planned series of meetings intended to secure Lebanese consensus concerning the current political milestones.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=======R.H.