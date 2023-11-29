Joint Parliamentary Committees review retirement and healthcare legislation

NNA – Under the chairmanship of Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, a session of the Joint Parliamentary Committees was held on Wednesday in the presence of Caretaker Health and Finance Ministers, Al-Abiad and Youssef Khalil.

The session focused on deliberating various proposed laws, notably the retirement and social protection bill alongside crucial healthcare matters.

Discussions involved securing financial contributions for the Health Ministry and establishing a healthcare system.

nbsp;

=======R.H.