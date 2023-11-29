Larry Charles on Breaking Up With Larry David and His Most ‘Transgressive’ Movie Yet

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Even if you don’t know Larry Charles’ name, his work is inescapable.

He spent years as a writer on Seinfeld before starting his career as a director on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and movies like Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat and Brüno. Now, after swearing off Hollywood, he’s back with what might be his most “transgressive” movie yet: Dicks: The Musical, a truly deranged comedy about two “straight” twins who were separated at birth and ultimately fall in love.

In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Charles reveals why this was the project that got him to narrative filmmaking and shares stories from the sets of Seinfeld, Curb, Borat, and more. Plus, the director opens up more than ever before about the major falling-out he had with longtime collaborator Larry David after HBO pulled their documentary project at the very last minute.

Read more at The Daily Beast.