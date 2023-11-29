Popular Footy Club star AXES 12 months after controversial ‘killing bitches’ comment left fans stunned by announcement

Jess Hosking has been removed from the Richmond list

His season has been hampered by injury.

Hosking wrote an offensive phrase on his leash

Richmond has parted ways with a popular cult figure to shock the AFLW community.

The Tigers announced Wednesday that they will not offer new contracts to midfielder Jess Hosking and forward Stephanie Williams for the 2024 season.

The decision to fire Hosking has raised eyebrows. The 27-year-old has been sidelined for most of this year with an ankle injury, but she was a regular for Richmond in her three seasons at the club.

He made headlines last year after a sinister message was written on his shoulder straps during the Tigers’ semi-final clash against North Melbourne.

‘Killing bitches,’ the comment said.

She received a “please explain” from the AFLW, but escaped punishment for “offensive language” after offering an apology.

Hosking’s twin sister Sarah also plays for Richmond and will be retained for next season.

“I’m not sure I agree with this decision,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Both had injury-interrupted seasons, a little stiff,” said another.

A third fan added: ‘Sorry!?’

“When he wasn’t injured, Jess Hosking was very important,” noted a fourth fan. “Shocked by this news.”