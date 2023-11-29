George Santos Stares Down Vote on His Expulsion

Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

A pair of House Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday moved to force a vote to expel scandal-ridden Rep. George Santos (R-NY) in the coming days, the latest and possibly final attempt from the disgraced congressman’s colleagues to bring him down.

The “privileged” resolution requires a vote on the Republican’s ouster within two legislative days, with the motion needing a two-thirds majority in the GOP-controlled House. Despite surviving two previous attempts this year to have him removed, Santos believes this is it—but is still stubbornly refusing to resign all the same.

Democratic Reps. Robert Garcia and Dan Goldman filed their resolution Tuesday after introducing resolutions earlier in 2023 which were referred to the House Ethics Committee. After Santos survived a vote on his expulsion on Nov. 1, Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest filed his own motion to expel Santos in the wake of the panel’s damning report accusing Santos of blowing donor cash on luxuries including Botox, fancy clothes, and pornography.

