EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner makes secret trip to London to support boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at Wonka party after flying on private jet

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Jenner made a secret trip to London to support her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the Wonka party on Tuesday night.

Timothee plays a younger incarnation of the iconic Willy Wonka in the new film, scheduled for release on December 8.

Billionaire Kylie, 25, is said to have flown to Stansted on her private jet before heading to the Royal Festival Hall where the party took place.

A source told MailOnline: “Kylie kept a very low profile at the party and headed to a private room to celebrate with Timothee. She was the talk of the party!

Deuxmoi also confirmed the sighting, but said that while Kylie did not attend the cinema screening, she did go to the after-party, but was not pictured there.

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner made a secret trip to London to support her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the Wonka party at the Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday.

Timothee plays a younger incarnation of the iconic Willy Wonka in the new film, photographed before the party Kylie secretly attended. She did not attend the screening.

One fan followed Kylie’s flight ahead of the big event and noted that she was coming to London.

Actually? DeuxMoi confirmed Kylie was at the party and a source confirmed the sighting to MailOnline.

The reality star, 25, and the actor, 27, have been quietly dating since early April after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, after an insider wrote.

They said: ‘Anonymous please!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Timothee are said to have started a romance after they both attended Jean-Paul Gaultier’s fashion show on January 25, 2023.

In mid-April, after news of their coupling broke, Kylie’s Range Rover was seen in Timothee’s driveway of his Beverly Hills home.

Their SUV drove straight down the Wonka star’s windy driveway, according to TMZ.

A day later, Timothee got into Kylie’s van after attending an art show in Santa Monica, and her security guard got into his car and drove it, according to TMZ.

They arrived at Tito’s Tacos in Los Angeles and their security team came and picked up food for them and brought it to the car.

That same month, a People source reported that the stars were “dating and getting to know each other and another source revealed that “they hang out every week” but that “it’s nothing serious.”

Coming soon: Wonka will be released in the UK on December 8 and in the US on December 15.

Timothy She attended the premiere on Tuesday wearing a black Alexander McQueen suit with sparkling silver stripes.

He stars alongside Olivia Colman, who plays Mrs. Scrubbit, and Hugh Grant, who plays Oompa Loompa.

During an interview with Fashion In May, Timothée spoke about taking on the role of Wonka in the musical fantasy.

“Working on something that will have a young and not at all cynical audience was simply a great joy,” he explained to the outlet.

And he added: “That’s why I was attracted to it.” “In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, where there is so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully a piece of chocolate.”

The Little Women star also explained that his portrayal of Wonka wouldn’t be “cynical.”

“This is a Willy who is full of joy, hope and desire to become the best chocolatier,” the star said.

Timothee pictured at the after party with Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins; Kylie attended but was not pictured there.

Coming soon: Wonka is set to be officially released in the UK on December 8, just in time for Christmas – Timothee pictured in London on Monday.