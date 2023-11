NNA – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday said he seeks to extend the temporary ceasefire in Gaza during an upcoming visit to Israel.

Blinkenrsquo;s comments came as the Israel-Hamas truce entered its sixth day after exchanging more hostages and prisoners Tuesday.

More than 80 hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners have been freed since Friday.–AFP

