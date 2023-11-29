Information Minister, Xinhua Director explore media cooperation and future prospects

NNA – Caretaker Information Minister, Ziad Makary, on Wednesday held a meeting with Xinhuarsquo;s Beirut office Director, Xi Hao.

Discussions between the pair revolved around the current state of Lebanon#39;s media industry, emphasizing existing collaborations and partnerships between Lebanon and various sectors of the Chinese media.

Exploration also delved into avenues where media outlets could contribute to fostering connections and understanding between the Lebanese and Chinese people.nbsp;

Additionally, the potential utilization of technology to strengthen media relations between both nations was explored. The meeting also addressed areas for potential expansion in media cooperation between Lebanon and China.

Furthermore, discussions touched upon the challenges hindering the enhancement of media cooperation between Lebanon and China, while contemplating the future prospects of media collaboration between the two countries.

