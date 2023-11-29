Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese Army Commander, French envoy discuss national affairs, southern developments

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday welcomed Jean-Yves Le Drian, the special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron.nbsp;

    The gathering, which also witnessed the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, focused on Lebanon#39;s current situation and the latest developments in the southern region.

    For his part, Le Drian commended the quot;performance of the Lebanese Army amidst the prevailing challenges,quot; affirming France#39;s unwavering support for the Lebanese military institution.

    Expressing gratitude, General Aoun thanked France for its continuous support to the Lebanese Army and its ongoing provision of aid, the latest being medical assistance.

    The meeting underscored the strategic ties between France and Lebanon, particularly in addressing Lebanon#39;s security concerns and ensuring sustained support for its armed forces.

