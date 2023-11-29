Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Pope: May the truce in Gaza continue

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , ,

    NNA – Pope Francis appealed for the continuity of the truce in Gaza during his Wednesday General Audience. His plea emphasized the need for the release of all hostages and the crucial entry of humanitarian aid into the region.

    quot;May we please continue to pray for the serious situation in Israel and Palestine,quot; urged the Pope, underlining the significance of peace.nbsp;

    He stressed the extension of the temporary ceasefire, revealing his recent conversation with Gaza#39;s Catholic parish of the Holy Family. The dire conditions there were highlighted: scarcity of water and bread, alongside the widespread suffering among ordinary citizens.

    quot;The people are suffering,quot; Pope Francis empathically conveyed, pinpointing the stark contrast between the suffering of civilians and those perpetuating the conflict. He expanded his plea for peace, also directing attention to the ongoing plight of the Ukrainian people embroiled in a severe crisis.

    Emphasizing the devastating consequences of war, the Pontiff concluded, quot;War is always a defeat. Everyone loses. Well, not everyonemdash;there#39;s a group that earns a lot. Those who make weapons. They earn a lot from the deaths of others.quot;

    Pope Francis#39;s heartfelt appeal at the audience highlighted the urgency for sustained peace in Gaza, resonating with his global call for an end to conflict-driven suffering.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ======R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Nvidia CEO reportedly writes hundreds of emails a day to his staff that executives compare to haiku and ransom notes

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy