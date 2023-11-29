Kremlin Laughs Off Poisoning of Ukraine Spy Chief’s Wife

Viacheslav Ratynsky/Reuters

The Kremlin has shrugged off allegations of Moscow’s involvement in the poisoning of Ukrainian spy chief Kyrylo Budanov’s wife amid reports that she was slipped arsenic, among other things.

“Ukraine blames Russia for everything. In my opinion, they even blame Russia for their own existence. This is a familiar accusation,” Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

His comments came shortly after the former head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Valeriy Kondratyuk, said arsenic and mercury were found in Marianna Budanova’s system after she fell ill. Sources in Ukrainian intelligence have said they believe someone poisoned her food, though she is receiving treatment and is said to be recovering.

