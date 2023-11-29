Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab meets UN’s Wronecka, says war crimes in Gaza and southern Lebanon ‘addition to Israel’s black history’

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday welcomed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

    Discussions centered on the outcomes of Security Council meetings, particularly talks concerning Lebanon post-recent developments in South Lebanon.

    For her part, Wronecka conveyed the Security Council#39;s concern about preventing the extension of conflict along the Blue Line. She emphasized the significance of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army#39;s role in southern Lebanon, underlining the unchanged intention regarding Resolution 1701.

    Additionally, the meeting addressed ongoing domestic matters, specifically the presidential election.nbsp;

    Expressing gratitude for efforts within the Security Council, Bou Saab hoped to avert tragedies akin to those involving UNIFIL in the past.

    Bou Saab also expressed regret for Israeli attacks in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, condemning unjustified violations against innocent civilians, which he described as ldquo;war crimes adding to Israel#39;s black historyrdquo;.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Jamie Lynn Spears’ not-so-successful reality streak: Star left three shows early when she left I’m A Celebrity after Dancing With The Stars and Special Forces

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Nvidia CEO reportedly writes hundreds of emails a day to his staff that executives compare to haiku and ransom notes

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy