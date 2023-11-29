Bou Saab meets UN’s Wronecka, says war crimes in Gaza and southern Lebanon ‘addition to Israel’s black history’

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday welcomed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

Discussions centered on the outcomes of Security Council meetings, particularly talks concerning Lebanon post-recent developments in South Lebanon.

For her part, Wronecka conveyed the Security Council#39;s concern about preventing the extension of conflict along the Blue Line. She emphasized the significance of UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army#39;s role in southern Lebanon, underlining the unchanged intention regarding Resolution 1701.

Additionally, the meeting addressed ongoing domestic matters, specifically the presidential election.nbsp;

Expressing gratitude for efforts within the Security Council, Bou Saab hoped to avert tragedies akin to those involving UNIFIL in the past.

Bou Saab also expressed regret for Israeli attacks in Gaza and Southern Lebanon, condemning unjustified violations against innocent civilians, which he described as ldquo;war crimes adding to Israel#39;s black historyrdquo;.nbsp;

