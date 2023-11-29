Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati addresses cabinet, highlights international efforts favoring ‘two-state’ solution in Palestine

    By

    Nov 29, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday addressed the Cabinet, expressing concern over the 55-day conflict in Gaza, and the Israeli aggressions on Lebanon, emphasizing the need for peace following the ceasefire. Mikati went on to highlight international efforts favoring a #39;two-state#39; solution and humanitarian justice.

    The Prime Minister further acknowledged support from Arab and international entities urging swift presidential elections and condemning Israeli assaults in Lebanon and Gaza. He stressed the government#39;s commitment to providing services in Lebanon#39;s south despite challenges.

    The Prime Minister then emphasized monitoring prices to protect citizens from exploitation. He also addressed ongoing discussions on incentives for public sector employees and congratulated Saudi Arabia for winning Expo 2030 bid, praising their focus on sustainable development goals.

    In addition, Mikati marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, underscoring global support for Palestinians in major nations through public protests.

