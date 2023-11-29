Gemayel Meets EU Ambassador, Emphasizes Necessity to Restore State Authority

NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel received European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele who came on an acquaintance visit.

The visit touched on the latest developments in the region and their repercussions on Lebanon

as well as ties between Lebanon and the European Union.

Gemayel reiterated to his visitor the Kataebrsquo;s stance, emphasizing the call to protect Lebanon and prevent any internal or external party from involving it in regional conflicts and dragging it into a war unwanted by its people.

He also underscored the importance of implementing international resolutions, especially UN Resolution 1701.

Gemayel stressed the necessity of reviving institutions and moving towards the election of a president, marking the beginning of a process to restore authority and make the state the primary guarantor of its security and people.

The meeting was attended by Vice President of the Kataeb Party Dr. Bernard Gerbaka, Kataeb Political Bureau Member Alain Hakim, Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abadallah, as well as Member of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Ghiwa Kosseifi.

