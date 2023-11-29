Hamieh meets Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport on sidelines of International Maritime Organization’s General Assembly in Britain

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, continued his visit to Britain by actively participating in the General Assembly of the International Maritime Organization held in London.

Earlier today, Hamieh led a delegation from the ministry in a meeting with the Turkish delegation participating in the 33rd session of the organization.nbsp;

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Minister of Transport in the Republic of Turkey.nbsp;

Discussions mainly revolved around prospects to enhance Lebanese-Turkish relations in the transportation sector, particularly maritime and aviation. Additionally, talks focused on strategies to broaden cooperation with Turkey, particularly regarding railways and their impact on port operations and the overall maritime sector.

Highlighting the geographical proximity between Lebanon and Turkey, Hamieh emphasized the friendship between both countries, capitalizing on the potential for strengthening maritime and aviation transportation services between them.nbsp;

In pursuit of these objectives, both Lebanese and Turkish sides agreed to establish a specialized technical committee comprising representatives from both ministries. The ministers will reconvene in the coming months to discuss the committee#39;s proposed measures and collaborate on their implementation.

