    Mom Vanishes After Failing to Board Thanksgiving Flight

    Family and authorities are looking for a California mom who was reported missing after she failed to board a flight the day before Thanksgiving, according to reports.

    Danielle “Dani” Becker Friedland, 36, had been released from a mental health facility in Houston earlier on the day of the flight, her husband, Jordan Friedland, told the Houston Chronicle. But despite checking her bag for the flight to San Francisco, she never got on the plane.

    An official with the Houston Police Department told the Chronicle authorities received a missing persons report on Monday morning and that law enforcement is now working to find the woman. Friedland, a Piedmont resident, was last seen at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, police told the San Francisco Chronicle. At the time she was wearing dark pants, a blue and orange jacket, and was carrying a black backpack. She was also wearing a beaded bracelet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

