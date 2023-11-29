Spotify Wrapped 2023 goes LIVE: How to see your top songs, artists, and albums of the year

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The moment Spotify users have been waiting for all year has finally arrived: Spotify Wrapped is available.

Spotify Wrapped lets you delve into your last 12 months of music obsessions, revealing your tragic or trendy listening habits.

Users can explore their top artists, songs, albums, podcasts, and total listening time.

This year’s Wrapped also includes a number of new features, such as ‘Sound Towns’, which matches your profile with a city with similar musical tastes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped, including how to access your custom playlists.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now available and you can once again delve into the data behind your year of music

This year’s Wrapped will once again reveal the podcasts you’ve been obsessed with and show how much time you spent listening to them.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2023 Spotify app If you use the Spotify mobile app, simply open it and find the Wrapped feed on your home screen. Desktop and web Spotify desktop and web browser users can view their personalized Wrapped experience by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped 2023

Accessing your Spotify Wrapped 2023 feed is even easier than in previous years.

If you use the Spotify mobile app for iOS or Android, simply open it and find the Wrapped feed on your home screen.

The Wrapped feed will contain everything you need to get the most out of your custom content.

Users will be able to find playlists, curated products from their favorite artists of the year, and even recommended concerts based on their Wrapped data.

To ensure you can access this year’s Wrapped, make sure your app is updated to the latest version or you may not be able to see all the features.

This year, Spotify desktop and web browser users will also be able to view their personalized Wrapped experience by heading to Spotify.com/Wrapped.

To find your unique Wrapped experience, simply open the app and head to the new ‘Wrapped feed’ where all your personalized playlists and content can be found.

This year, desktop and browser users will also be able to take full advantage of Spotify Wrapped via the desktop app or by heading to the Wrapped website.

What’s new on Wrapped this year?

This year, Spotify Wrapped will include a host of new personalized features in addition to top artists, songs, albums, podcasts, and minutes spent listening.

The new ‘Me in 2023’ feature will reveal which of 12 listening characteristics best describes the way you listen throughout the year.

For example, you could be a shapeshifter and receive the description: “One moment you are madly in love with an artist.” The next you’ve moved on.’

Or maybe you’re an alchemist who’s more likely to create your own playlists than other Spotify users.

Another new feature is ‘Sound Town’, which links your listening profile to another geographic region.

In an announcement, a Spotify spokesperson said: “Listening habits are shared in surprising ways in communities around the world, and 2023 Wrapped celebrates that.”

New ‘Me in 2023’ feature reveals which of 12 listening habits best describes your approach to music throughout the year

Your ‘Sound Town’ will show which geographic region most closely matches your musical taste.

This year’s Wrapped will also bring back old favorites with a new look.

Your top five genres will appear stacked in a new ‘sandwich-inspired’ layout, which not only looks attractive but also shows the proportion of time you spent on different genres.

The display of your favorite artists has also been overhauled and curious listeners will now be able to see which month peak listening peaked for each artist.

Spotify says this feature aims to “paint a more complete picture of the entire year and all the moments that made it up.”

Your top five genres will now be presented as a sandwich showing the proportion of time you spent listening to each one.

How are older features implemented in Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify is also taking advantage of the Wrapped 2023 release to breathe new life into older features.

AI DJ and Blend features will be fully integrated with Spotify Wrapped, allowing users to explore their musical year in a new way.

For the first week after Wrapped launches, users will be able to have AI DJ guide them through their personalized Wrapped playlist.

The DJ will offer commentary on your favorite songs, genres, artists and more.

Additionally, users will also be able to create a ‘Blend’ with another user, combining their individual summaries into a single playlist.

To do this, all you need to do is invite your friend to create a mix and select the ‘2023 Wrapped Top Songs’ filter to combine songs from your Wrapped playlists.