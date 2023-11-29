Travis Kelce ‘orders custom University of Cincinnati t-shirts for girlfriend Taylor Swift and her UC alum brother Jason’…but a sporting goods store seamstress ruined the surprise on Facebook?

A seamstress at a Cincinnati sporting goods store revealed the surprise online

He claims he made custom basketball jerseys for Kelces and Swift.

Taylor Swift never attended college, so her boyfriend Travis Kelce is happy to add her to the University of Cincinnati family.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and UC alum reportedly had custom Bearcats basketball jerseys made by himself, Swift and his older brother Jason, a Philadelphia Eagles center who also played collegiately at Cincinnati.

A sewing operator at Koch Sporting Goods in Queen City claimed on Facebook that she received a custom order from Travis for three custom red basketball jerseys. The Bearcats sleeveless merchandise is red and has “Cincy” printed on the front with the team’s claw logo printed above the second “c.”

And of course, all three shirts have their respective last names printed on the back.

The Facebook account has since been changed to “private,” but photos of the custom jerseys were leaked to other social media platforms.

Travis (left) and Jason (right) Kelce were part of one of the best football teams in Bearcats history.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15 in Manhattan

“Well today I received the order from Tavis (sic) Kelce,” seamstress Nancy Roth’s post read. ‘UC Jorden (sic) men’s basketball jersey sets for him, his brother, two friends, and of course, his girl.’

Swift’s custom jersey was given the number 13, while Travis requested his usual number 87, his jersey number with the Chiefs.

If Swift hasn’t received the gift yet, she likely will in the near future as her Eras Tour goes on hiatus before resuming in Tokyo in February.

Despite being from the opposite side of the Buckeye State, the Cleveland-born Kelce brothers chose to attend Cincinnati, where they helped lead the program to national prominence.

Kelce’s swag has become a hot commodity at the University of Cincinnati bookstore.

UC teammates George Winn #32, Travis Kelce #18 and Greg Blair #51 celebrate a win in 2012

Both brothers were members of the 2009 Bearcats, who went 12-0 before falling to fifth-ranked Florida in the Sugar Bowl after head coach Brian Kelly left Cincinnati for Notre Dame after the regular season.

Of course, Cincinnati is best known as a basketball school, having won national titles in 1961 and 1962. The program features NBA greats like Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Jack Twyman, as well as former first NBA Draft pick Kenyon Martin.

Therefore, a custom basketball jersey might be more appropriate than a soccer uniform.

Interestingly, the UC bookstore now sells replica Kelce jerseys as both brothers enjoy a new wave of national attention.