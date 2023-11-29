Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    U.S. Air Force Osprey Crash Off Japan Leaves at Least One Dead

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    U.S. Air Force Osprey Crash Off Japan Leaves at Least One Dead

    Japan Coast Guard via Reuters

    A U.S. military Osprey carrying six people crashed into the ocean off southern Japan on Wednesday, with at least one of the crew members confirmed dead by the local coast guard.

    Rescue aircraft and patrol boats were dispatched to the crash site near the small island of Yakushima. The status of the five other crew members and the cause of the crash were not immediately known, a coast guard spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson added that it was initially thought that the aircraft—a hybrid vehicle that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can reposition its propellers to cruise like an airplane—was carrying eight people. The U.S. military later revised the figure to six. The CV-22 Osprey was operated by the U.S. Air Force.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Katie Price shows off the results of her ‘clumsy’ boob job, after vowing to ‘get bigger’ with her next cosmetic upgrade

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy