A Russian soldier says his regiment lost over 1,000 men in just 10 days of fighting in Ukraine

Pro-Russian troops in uniforms without insignia gathering in the separatist-controlled settlement of Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, on March 1, 2022.

Reuters

A Russian soldier said his regiment lost over 1,000 men in just 10 days of fighting in Donetsk.Verkiev Igor Gennadievich was making a desperate plea for donations in a video shared by Ukraine.Russia has suffered record troop losses since it started its offensive near Avdiivka, per UK intel.

A Russian soldier said that more than 1,000 of his comrades were killed during a 10-day period while fighting in Donetsk, according to a video shared by a Ukrainian official on Tuesday.

Verkiev Igor Gennadievich, an army volunteer from Saint Petersburg, was speaking in a Russian Orthodox church flanked by two priests in a video shared on X by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry.

In it, Gennadievich said that his regiment was suffering “heavy losses,” according to Gerashchenko’s translation, adding that: “I was absent there for 10 days. [During this time], they had over 1,000 killed.”

Gennadievich didn’t name his regiment, and it is unclear what church he was speaking in.

Russia has suffered record losses this month, with a daily average of 931 soldiers being injured or killed, the UK’s Ministry of Defence reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian data.

This came after Russia launched a brutal offensive near the Ukrainian village of Adviivka in mid-October.

By contrast, 776 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded a day at the height of Russia’s assault on Bakhmut in March, the previous high, the UK MOD said.

In the video, Gennadievich said his comrades were suffering from a lack of equipment. He said his regiment chief told him the gloves he was bringing back were being handed out like medals.

To make up for the shortfall, Gennadievich asked those in the church to donate, according to the video.

“We are not competing with the Ministry of Defense; we simply add to whatever it doesn’t have time to deliver,” he said, per Gerashchenko’s translation.

Russia is also suffering losses as it tries to hold back Ukrainian advances on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

On Tuesday, a prominent Russian military blogger, Two Majors, said that Russian troops were complaining about their weak capabilities in the region, per the Institute for the Study of War.

Read the original article on Business Insider