Luke Donald will lead Europe’s bid to retain the Ryder Cup on American soil in 2025, becoming the first captain in 30 years to remain in charge after a sensational victory in Rome.

Luke Donald will become the first captain to lead Europe in successive Ryder Cups for 30 years after agreeing to take charge of the 2025 showdown in New York.

The 45-year-old was serenaded by Rory McIlroy’s “two more years” chant following the United States’ five-point demolition in Rome in October and has now been convinced of the formidable task of retaining the trophy on foreign soil.

That could still put him on a fascinating collision course with Tiger Woods, who has strong backing in the United States to spearhead his turnaround mission at Bethpage Black.

Ryder Cup Europe sources made it clear immediately after the 16.6-11.5 win in Italy that Donald was their overwhelming choice to return.

While Donald needed some time to reflect on it, he was ultimately won over by the challenge of becoming the third European captain since Bernhard Langer and José María Olazábal to win in the United States this century.

But Donald was always going to be the logical choice. This partly stems from the shallow pool of alternatives brought about by defections to LIV, including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and Graeme McDowell, but is mainly a reflection of how its detail-oriented approach contributed to the destruction. on Zach Johnson’s side.

McIlroy, in particular, was openly in favor of continuity, meaning the Englishman will be the first consecutive European leader since Bernard Gallacher in matches in 1991, 1993 and 1995.

Donald, whose team had been underdogs in Rome, said: “I am delighted and honored to have had the opportunity to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again.”

‘Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I firmly believe that when they do, you have to grab them with both hands; this is one of those moments.

“I’ve been lucky as a player to have had a lot of incredible moments in the Ryder Cup over the years and also be a winning captain, bond with the 12 players like we did in Italy and get the result.” We did it, it was really very special.

“The Ryder Cup means a lot to me, so to be captain again and have the opportunity to create more history by becoming the second European captain to win consecutively is exciting.”

“There is no doubt that being captain away from home is a difficult task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the type of things that motivate me. “I can’t wait to bring another 12-person team to Bethpage in 2025.”

Donald will attempt to become only the second captain to lead Europe to home and away victories, following Tony Jacklin’s victories in 1985 and 1987.

Guy Kinnings, Ryder Cup Europe director, said: “Luke was an excellent captain in Rome and we are delighted to have him return to that role for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York.

“He demonstrated clear, calm and meticulous leadership skills in Rome, and all of those qualities will again be great assets for Luke and the Europe team as they take on the considerable challenge of trying to retain the Ryder Cup against a strong American team backed by passionate support.” In New York.’

The American outlook remains unclear. Woods has long been touted for the role, but he declined to elaborate on those possibilities when asked Tuesday.