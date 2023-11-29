It’s a terrifying time for the ‘Scream’ franchise

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

For characters of Shout movies, it is advisable to never answer the phone, lest Ghostface be on the other end of the line. But after a tumultuous few months for the franchise, Shout Studio Spyglass is likely hoping its calls are answered as it tries to prevent its next installment from being axed amid a major cast shakeup and subsequent creative pivot.

On November 21, news broke that Spyglass had fired Melissa Barrera from the upcoming seventh spot. Shout film about social media posts that company decision makers characterized as anti-Semitic. Sources note that the firing actually occurred a month earlier, in the early weeks of the war between Israel and Hamas, when Barrera had become increasingly vocal. Before his firing, sources say he agreed to return as Sam Carpenter, the lead character he introduced in 2022. Shouthad been finalized.

On November 22, news came that Barrera’s on-screen sister, Jenna Ortega, had quietly left the franchise months earlier. Scheduling issues were cited, but sources say Ortega, who went from child star to supporting player in last year’s edition Shout to the A list thanks to his role in the Netflix series Wednesday — asked for a longer payment day for the seventh installment, in line with his status. Unlike Barrera, sources say Ortega did not have any agreements in place.

Ortega had been paid six figures for his previous fees, but his team now wants projects with significant benefits, something that Shout The franchise is not known. Sources say she was looking for high seven figures and anticipated that Spyglass would resist.

Spyglass boss Gary Barber is known for his shrewd business sense or for being tight-fisted, depending on which side of the table you’re on, several sources say. The studio had already lost Shout stalwart Neve Campbell over a pay dispute for last year Scream VI, and the actress said at the time that she “couldn’t walk on set feeling undervalued.” Many predicted that the film would fail without its original star, but it ended up being the biggest film in the franchise since the 1996 original. Barber’s apparent conclusion is that neither stars nor big salaries are essential. “He didn’t need Neve, he doesn’t need Jenna,” says a source.

Cry VII It was going to be the end of a rumored trilogy centered on the two Carpenter sisters. Even after Ortega’s departure, it wasn’t much of a turn to refocus on Barrera’s more prominent character. But with both actors gone, it seems necessary to sew from the beginning again.

While some experts say the situation is a “disaster” and “very raw,” it may not be as serious as it might seem. Shout It’s always had interchangeable villains behind the mask, casts, and certain legacy characters. Another reboot won’t fatally stab the franchise.

Christopher Landon remains on board as director, as does James Vanderbilt, who co-wrote the previous two installments.

