Berri tackles latest developments with Le Drian, Spanish Ambassador

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday welcomed French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who visited him with an accompanying delegation at the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.nbsp;

The meeting, held in the presence of French Ambassador, Herveacute; Magro, encompassed discussions on the latest political developments and updates.

Later during the day, Berri received Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesuacute;s Santos Aguado, with whom he discussed Lebanon#39;s general situation and the regional context, particularly in light of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.nbsp;

Additionally, the talks covered bilateral relations between Lebanon and Spain.

===========R.H.