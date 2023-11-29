Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri tackles latest developments with Le Drian, Spanish Ambassador

    By

    Nov 29, 2023

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday welcomed French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who visited him with an accompanying delegation at the second presidential headquarters in Ain el-Tineh.nbsp;

    The meeting, held in the presence of French Ambassador, Herveacute; Magro, encompassed discussions on the latest political developments and updates.

    Later during the day, Berri received Spanish Ambassador to Lebanon, Jesuacute;s Santos Aguado, with whom he discussed Lebanon#39;s general situation and the regional context, particularly in light of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the Lebanese border villages with occupied Palestine.nbsp;

    Additionally, the talks covered bilateral relations between Lebanon and Spain.

