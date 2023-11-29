Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon was asked what he thinks of Elon Musk

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , ,
    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon was asked what he thinks of Elon Musk

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the DealBook conference.

    Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon shared his thoughts on Elon Musk.Dimon said the Tesla CEO is “brilliant” and has “pluses and minuses.”Dimon was speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference.

    At the New York Times DealBook conference Wednesday, host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon about Elon Musk.

    “We’re going to have Elon Musk here this afternoon. What do you think of him?” Sorkin asked, eliciting laughter from the audience in attendance.

    Dimon responded: “He’s obviously a brilliant human being and making unbelievable contributions to mankind. But he, you know, comes with pluses and minuses.”

    Sorkin then pointed out that JPMorgan is involved in a “big” lawsuit with the Tesla CEO.

    “It’s a small lawsuit,” Dimon said, eliciting more laughter from the audience. “We think we’re owed money for something and they say no, and it’s in court and we’ll win.”

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Katie Price shows off the results of her ‘clumsy’ boob job, after vowing to ‘get bigger’ with her next cosmetic upgrade

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy