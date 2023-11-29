Egyptian Actor Mohamed Karim Teams Up With ‘Hit Man’ Producer AGC on ‘Judgment of the Dead’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Egyptian actor Mohamed Karim partners with hitman producer AGC Studios in Judgment of the deada possession thriller with an Egyptian twist, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will co-produce with Karim’s MK Global Entertainment.

Karim, a major star in the Middle East, who has appeared in independent action films such as A score to settle alongside Nicolas Cage and a day to die with Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo, will produce and star in Judgment of the dead, playing Dr. Sherif Hawass, a renowned Egyptologist who must save the world and the woman he loves, after an artifact he discovers unleashes an ancient evil. Thomas M. Hewlett wrote the screenplay for Judgment of the dead Based on Karim’s original idea.

Karim is known throughout the Middle East for his roles in popular Ramadan soap operas and as a former host of the Arabic version of the singing talent format. The voice.

Ford will produce alongside Karim for AGC, with sales arm AGC International handling global rights to the project.

In addition to his more high-profile feature film slate, which includes Richard Linklater’s hitman with Glen Powell and Adria Arjona and the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick woman of the hourthat were sold to Netflix after their festival debut, AGC is quietly building a slate of low-budget horror films, with features like Neill Blomkamp. Demonic in 2021 and Late night with the devila 1970s supernatural horror film starring David Dastmalchian and starring Australian directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes, which premiered at South By South West this year.

The company is already active in the Middle East, backing the upcoming $140 million historical epic. desert warrior starring Anthony Mackie, Ben Kingsley The origin of the planet of the apes director Rupert Wyatt.