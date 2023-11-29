Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Jewish Orgs Slam Kanye West Over ‘Jewish Bitch’ Lyric In New Song

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , ,
    Jewish Orgs Slam Kanye West Over ‘Jewish Bitch’ Lyric In New Song

    MEGA

    Just when you thought Kanye West—who now goes by Ye—couldn’t get himself into any more trouble, the controversial emcee is being accused of antisemitism again for this latest song.

    Following a surprise performance of his new track “Vultures,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Durk at a Dubai nightclub over the weekend, Jewish advocacy groups are condemning the Grammy winner for an incendiary lyric that addresses his past antisemitic comments, which resulted in the termination of his contracts with Def Jam Recordings and Adidas, among others.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Katie Price shows off the results of her ‘clumsy’ boob job, after vowing to ‘get bigger’ with her next cosmetic upgrade

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy