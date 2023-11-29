Jewish Orgs Slam Kanye West Over ‘Jewish Bitch’ Lyric In New Song

MEGA

Just when you thought Kanye West—who now goes by Ye—couldn’t get himself into any more trouble, the controversial emcee is being accused of antisemitism again for this latest song.

Following a surprise performance of his new track “Vultures,” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Lil Durk at a Dubai nightclub over the weekend, Jewish advocacy groups are condemning the Grammy winner for an incendiary lyric that addresses his past antisemitic comments, which resulted in the termination of his contracts with Def Jam Recordings and Adidas, among others.

