‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semifinals Shock Viewers With Major Twist

Dancing With the Stars fans clung to the edge of their seats when two of this season’s best duos were put up for elimination Tuesday night. But with just five stars left in the competition, isn’t this the kind of heartbreak we have to prepare for in the final two weeks of Season 32 of DWTS?

It was Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, who dances with Pasha Pashkov, who ended up on the chopping block after a daunting semifinals competition. Audiences at home were shocked—both Gomez and Madix had scored a perfect 40, with the former only earning 10s throughout the night. By the judges’ terms, Gomez was flawless.

Madix, who went first during the show, danced a jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars, followed by a foxtrot to “Trampoline” by Shaed & Zayn, which earned her the perfect score. Gomez was at the peak of her dancing powers last night as she performed a samba to the aptly titled “Samba” by Gloria Estefan and a waltz to “La Vie en rose” by Lady Gaga.

