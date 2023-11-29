India Opens Probe After ‘Senior’ Official Accused of Shocking NYC Assassination Plot

Reuters/Jennifer Gauthier

India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday acknowledged accusations that a “senior filed officer” in its government orchestrated a foiled assassination attempt on U.S. soil, saying it takes the allegations “seriously” and has set up a “high-level inquiry committee” to investigate.

That announcement comes amid reportedly strained relations between New Delhi and the White House, which has sent some of its top intelligence officials to India to demand answers for the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

A trove of details about the alleged assassination attempt were revealed by U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday in a superseding indictment for a man involved in the plot, which sought to kill a Sikh separatist in New York City.

