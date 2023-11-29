Maria Bartiromo Somehow Ties Toddler Hostage’s Hamas Release to Hunter Biden

Fox Business

Ever the right-wing crank, Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday found a way to connect the release of a toddler hostage to alleged Biden family corruption.

According to the conspiracy theory-minded host, Hamas may have prioritized the release of four-year-old American hostage Abigail Mor Edan because her family once bought Hunter Biden’s artwork.

The MAGA host, whose ranting and ravings have already helped cost her network hundreds of millions of dollars, also suggested the hostage releases during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire are tied to the millions of dollars of bribes that Republicans have accused President Joe Biden of accepting.

