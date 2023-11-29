Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Maria Bartiromo Somehow Ties Toddler Hostage’s Hamas Release to Hunter Biden

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Maria Bartiromo Somehow Ties Toddler Hostage’s Hamas Release to Hunter Biden

    Fox Business

    Ever the right-wing crank, Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday found a way to connect the release of a toddler hostage to alleged Biden family corruption.

    According to the conspiracy theory-minded host, Hamas may have prioritized the release of four-year-old American hostage Abigail Mor Edan because her family once bought Hunter Biden’s artwork.

    The MAGA host, whose ranting and ravings have already helped cost her network hundreds of millions of dollars, also suggested the hostage releases during the Israel-Hamas ceasefire are tied to the millions of dollars of bribes that Republicans have accused President Joe Biden of accepting.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Scientists hopeful of cure for itchiness and eczema

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Texas Synagogue Arsonist Who Confessed to Crime in His Journal Sentenced For Hate Crime Charges

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Katie Price shows off the results of her ‘clumsy’ boob job, after vowing to ‘get bigger’ with her next cosmetic upgrade

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy