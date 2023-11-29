A step closer to British Baked Beans on the breakfast menu! The first haricot beans grown in the UK are canned

First commercial crop of British-grown baked beans canned

Scientists spent 12 years developing a bean capable of coping with our cold climate

They have long been a national mealtime staple.

But the good British weather has meant that growing our own baked beans has been an agricultural fantasy… until now.

The first commercial crop of cooked beans grown in Britain has been canned, after university scientists spent 12 years developing a bean capable of withstanding our cold, wet climate.

The specially modified beans were harvested in September at a farm in Leadenham, Lincolnshire.

The development of a UK-specific common dry bean variety is expected to lead to the start of a new pulses market for UK farmers, with the aim of reducing food imports.

History: Traditionally, baked beans are primarily sourced from foreign markets in the US, Canada, Ethiopia and China due to the specific climate and soil requirements necessary for their successful cultivation.

THE HISTORY OF BAKED BEANS Baked beans are believed to be based on a Native American dish in which beans were cooked with fat and maple syrup. It is believed that European settlers adapted the recipe using pork and molasses. There is another theory that the recipe dates back to the classic French bean stew cassoulet. Henry Heinz launched his baked beans in the United States in 1895 and brought them to the United Kingdom nine years later. Beans became a staple of the British diet. Originally the product contained a small piece of pork. But World War II rationing put an end to that. The Beanz Meanz Heinz slogan dates back to the mid-1960s. In 2006, Heinz fended off a threat from Branston to hijack it by reintroducing it into its marketing. In the mid-1990s, a price war broke out and some supermarkets sold their own brand beans for as little as 3p a tin. One enterprising independent grocer even gave consumers fivepence every time they “bought” a can.

More than 2 million cans of beans are consumed every day in Britain, and all beans are grown in the United States, Canada, Ethiopia and China.

The breakthrough came after scientists at the University of Warwick relaunched work begun under the then Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in the 1980s. They evaluated descendants of earlier bean breeding work and selected a distinctive, stable variety of small white bean

A smaller-scale trial to grow the new early-maturing variety, named Capulet after one of the warring families in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, failed in 2022 due to the summer heatwave.

But this year a new field trial was successfully harvested by farmer Andrew Ward, who then watched some being canned at Princes cannery in nearby Spalding. Most of the beans harvested will be used for another harvest next year.

Ward hailed the achievement as “an absolute milestone”.

“As a nation, we import too much food,” he said.

“To be able to produce something that we consume in such large quantities in this country is just incredible.” He added: ‘We have struggled in the past with the varieties we had available and those varieties came from other countries where the climate is different to ours.

“There were attempts to get a British bean to grow that didn’t mature and didn’t happen, and then a few years ago the University of Warwick started to really understand these beans and see why they weren’t working and what needed to be done.” made.’

More trials will now take place, but Professor Eric Holub, a plant genetics expert from the university’s School of Life Sciences, said the aim was to bring the Capulet bean into UK production for UK farmers. United.

The new variety of cooked beans has been named Capulet (medium, upper raw and lower cooked). The scientists also grew two other types of beans, Godiva (left) and Olivia (right).

The team behind the bean: Farmer Andrew Ward (pictured left) grew the legumes on a 13-acre field in Leadenham. Professor Eric Holub (right), from the University of Warwick, said the beans had been created from “conventional plant breeding”.

The beans were harvested on September 28, almost a month before traditional crops are ready to harvest, when storms and heavy rain tend to become commonplace in the British climate.

Princes produces 264 million cans of beans each year for Branston Foods and supermarket own brands.

The company’s David McDiarmid said they were “very proud” to have secured the first supply of British-grown beans.

“There is a lot of work being done in the food industry in terms of alternative sources, particularly with a view to greater self-sufficiency for the UK, or from an environmental point of view,” he said.