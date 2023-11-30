Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    Deadspin Reporter Slammed by Mom of KC Chiefs Fan for Blackface Accusation

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    A senior writer at Deadspin was slammed online by a young football fan’s mom on Monday after he claimed the boy was “doubling up on the racism” against Black and Native American communities by wearing a headdress and painting his face red and black at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

    The reporter, Carron Phillips, wrote an article on Monday morning headlined, “The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.” The screenshot used was a side view of the boy’s face, which only showed the part painted black. Phillips criticized numerous parties, including the child, Holden Armenta, writing, “It takes a lot to disrespect two groups at once.”

    He continued: “This is what happens when you ban books, stand against Critical Race Theory, and try to erase centuries of hate. You give future generations the ammunition they need to evolve and recreate racism better than before.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

