Jezebel website to be relaunched by Paste Magazine a month after its closure

NEW YORK — The irreverent feminist website Jezebel is returning less than a month after it closed.

Paste Magazine, an Atlanta-based digital pop culture publication, announced Wednesday that it would buy Jezebel.com from G/O Media, which shuttered it and laid off its staff earlier this month.

In an announcement on its website, Paste said it “acted quickly to try to save” Jezebel after learning of its closure, calling the site “a beloved platform with a strong focus on women’s issues, pop culture and social commentary.” “. The acquisition was first reported by the New York Times, which said it was an all-cash deal, although no figures were disclosed.

Paste founder and editor-in-chief Josh Jackson said the “acquisition of Jezebel means that the critical information and content that Jezebel readers rely on will live on.”

“Our mission has always been to provide insightful and thought-provoking content that resonates with a diverse audience. “Jezebel’s unique voice and her commitment to storytelling make her a perfect addition to our portfolio,” Jackson said in a prepared statement.

G/0 Media had said it would close Jezebel after trying unsuccessfully for months to find a buyer for the 16-year-old site. G/0 Media, which also owns Gizmodo, Quartz, the Onion and the Root, said the closure was part of a restructuring to deal with economic headwinds and a difficult digital advertising environment. But G/0 Media CEO Jim Spanfeller said at the time that he had not abandoned the idea that Jezebel could find a new home and relaunch.

“We have been working on the sale of Jezebel for months and are delighted that the site has found a new home,” Spanfeller said in a prepared statement.

First launched in 2007 by Gawker Media at the height of the blogosphere, Jezebel quickly gained a passionate following with its combination of biting commentary on gender politics and edgy pop culture coverage. However, like many other digital publications, Jezebel has struggled in recent years to find a sustainable business model as digital advertising plummeted.

Paste said the “acquisition of Jezebel is set to bring together the strengths of Paste Magazine’s established presence in the media landscape with Jezebel’s influential position in addressing contemporary issues.”

Paste did not immediately respond to an email seeking further details. The New York Times reported that Paste is looking for a new editor-in-chief for Jezebel before hiring writers.