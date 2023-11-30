Katie Price shows off the results of her ‘clumsy’ boob job, after vowing to ‘get bigger’ with her next cosmetic upgrade

<!–

Katie Price shocked her fans when she showed off the results of her ‘clunky’ boob job in a tight gray top on Instagram on Wednesday.

The former glamor model, 45, is no stranger to going under the knife and in December 2022 she underwent her 16th breast surgery with 2120CC size implants.

In her recent post, Katie posed on the stairs of her home while modeling a casual gray ensemble from her clothing range with JYY London.

One wrote: “You look beautiful.”

A second wrote: “Beautiful,” while a third added: “Wow.”

It comes after Katie vowed to “go bigger” with her upcoming boob job.

The reality star, who is planning her 17th breast augmentation, also admitted she longs to look like her photoshopped photos.

Additionally, Katie insisted she doesn’t care if people think she’s “addicted” to surgery, stating, “It’s my choice and my body.”

Katie said OK! magazine of her current breasts: ‘I love them. They healed very quickly and didn’t hurt at all. That probably doesn’t help. Because I heal quickly, it doesn’t discourage me and I have more.

‘I would grow bigger too, and eventually I will. I love having big breasts and a small body. I’ve always loved that look. In my opinion, if I’m going to have breast surgery, I want them to look fake, I don’t want them to look natural. I don’t like the natural look.

“I just like that old-school American Playboy pin-up style. When I have surgery, that’s what I strive for. If I could look like my retouched photos, that would be amazing. But that is impossible to achieve.”

Katie also insisted that she doesn’t care if people think she’s “addicted” to surgery and is aware that she goes under the knife in part because she’s “never felt attractive” and is seeking validation.

The mother-of-five, who has Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, nine, and Bunny, eight, from previous relationships, added: “It’s my choice and my body.” .

But Katie admitted she regretted her 2021 Brazilian butt lift and having the fat injected into her removed.

The TV personality confessed that she “absolutely hated” her BBL and called it “the worst thing” she had ever done.