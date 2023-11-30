RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect

Los Angeles (LAPD) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating a K9 contact with hospitalization that occurred in Devonshire Division.

On October 27, 2023, at 11:07 a.m., Devonshire Division unformed officers patrolling in the area of Balboa Boulevard and the 118 Freeway conducted a want and warrant check on the license plate of a gray color Nissan SUV being driven by the suspect later identified as Andrew Valdez; the vehicle also contained four other occupants. The vehicle returned stolen out of West Valley area and attempted to flee from officers at a high rate of speed. Devonshire officers engaged in a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit terminated when Valdez collided with a curb at Tampa Avenue, near the 118 Freeway overpass. At the termination of the pursuit, Valdez fled on foot, while the other occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody at the site of the traffic collision without further incident. Officers established a perimeter in the surrounding area.

Metropolitan Division K9 officers responded to the perimeter and conducted a K9 search. After a brief search, Valdez was discovered hiding in nearby brush located near the 118 Freeway overpass, where a K9 contact occurred. Valdez was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department rescue ambulance to a local hospital where he was hospitalized for his injuries. Valdez was later booked for California Vehicle Code 2800.2(A) VC– Felony Evading, Booking No. 6701544.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered from the crash site at the termination of the pursuit. No officers were injured as a result of this incident. One of the occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries from the collision. The injured passenger was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department rescue ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated by medical staff for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital and cleared for booking. He was subsequently booked on an unrelated arrest warrant and released to the custody of Los Angeles County Probation Department, Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. The other occupants of the vehicle were questioned and released without charge.

The post RAW VIDEO: LAPD K9 Takes Bite Out of Evading Suspect appeared first on Breaking911.