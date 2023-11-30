Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Arizona Lawmakers Indicted After Delaying 2022 Election Certification

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Arizona Lawmakers Indicted After Delaying 2022 Election Certification

    John Moore/Getty Images

    A grand jury in Arizona this week voted to indict Cochise County supervisors Terry Thomas “Tom” Crosby and Peggy Judd on felony charges of conspiracy and election interference for their role in delaying the state’s certification of the 2022 election, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday.

    Judd and Crosby worked to delay the certification of the county’s midterm results, citing a distrust of voting machines reminiscent of the pervasive lie spread across the Republican party by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.

    The pair eventually certified the results weeks after the midterms after a judge found their efforts in violation of the law and ordered them to end their delay.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy