Arizona Lawmakers Indicted After Delaying 2022 Election Certification

John Moore/Getty Images

A grand jury in Arizona this week voted to indict Cochise County supervisors Terry Thomas “Tom” Crosby and Peggy Judd on felony charges of conspiracy and election interference for their role in delaying the state’s certification of the 2022 election, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday.

Judd and Crosby worked to delay the certification of the county’s midterm results, citing a distrust of voting machines reminiscent of the pervasive lie spread across the Republican party by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.

The pair eventually certified the results weeks after the midterms after a judge found their efforts in violation of the law and ordered them to end their delay.

