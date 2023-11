Reuters/Gus Ruelas

Frances Sternhagen, a veteran actress who featured in Sex and the City and won a pair of Tony Awards in her five decades on Broadway, died on Monday at 93.

Sternhagen’s son, John Carlin, announced her death in a statement posted to Instagram, which said his mom, a Washington, D.C., native, died peacefully of natural causes in her home.

“Fly on, Frannie,” Carlin wrote. “The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived.”

