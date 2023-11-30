Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Galatasaray 3-3 Man United: Erik ten Hag’s side rueed their mistakes after giving up a two-goal lead TWICE, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a first-half stunner before former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech , will lead a brave comeback for the Turkish team.

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Galatasaray 3-3 Man United: Erik ten Hag’s side rueed their mistakes after giving up a two-goal lead TWICE, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a first-half stunner before former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech , will lead a brave comeback for the Turkish team.

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16 were dashed on Wednesday
    Galatasaray drew 3-3 in an exciting football match.
    Was Garnacho’s overhead kick REALLY the best ever? Listen to the debate on everything is beginning

    By Oliver Holt for the Daily Mail

    Published: 14:45 EST, November 29, 2023 | Updated: 15:03 EST, November 29, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Manchester United’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread after Erik ten Hag’s men imploded in a chaotic and thrilling 3-3 draw within a minute on a deafening night at Galatasaray.

    After losing three of their four Group A games, the Red Devils knew that defeat in Istanbul would end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage with one game remaining.

    United avoided defeat but squandered a two-goal lead on an incredible night in Istanbul, meaning their knockout hopes will be over if Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s final matches.

    It was a wild and hectic match, typical of a Champions League campaign marked by goals, madness and errors.

    A vibrant Rams Park witnessed a dream start for United in a breathless match, with Alejandro Garnacho completing a superb team move before Bruno Fernandes put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute.

    Your browser does not support iframes.

    Hakim Ziyech’s free kick easily beat Andre Onana to give Galatasaray hope, which Scott McTominay seemed to extinguish by scoring in the 55th minute.

    But United, not for the first time in Group A, crumbled when a howler from Onana allowed Ziyech to score another free-kick before substitute Kerem Akturkoglu equalized with a stunning goal.

    Fernandes hit the post from distance and Facundo Pellistri somehow failed to score as the visitors laid siege to the Galatasaray goal, with the draw leaving them bottom of Group A and facing early elimination from the Champions League.

    IT’S ALL STARTING!

    It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, launching with a preview show today and every week this season.

    It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify

    Your browser does not support iframes.

    More to continue…

    Galatasaray 3-3 Man United: Erik ten Hag’s side rueed their mistakes after giving up a two-goal lead TWICE, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a first-half stunner before former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech , will lead a brave comeback for the Turkish team.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy