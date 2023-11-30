Galatasaray 3-3 Man United: Erik ten Hag’s side rueed their mistakes after giving up a two-goal lead TWICE, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a first-half stunner before former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech , will lead a brave comeback for the Turkish team.

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16 were dashed on Wednesday

Galatasaray drew 3-3 in an exciting football match.

Was Garnacho's overhead kick REALLY the best ever?

Manchester United’s Champions League hopes hang by a thread after Erik ten Hag’s men imploded in a chaotic and thrilling 3-3 draw within a minute on a deafening night at Galatasaray.

After losing three of their four Group A games, the Red Devils knew that defeat in Istanbul would end their hopes of reaching the knockout stage with one game remaining.

United avoided defeat but squandered a two-goal lead on an incredible night in Istanbul, meaning their knockout hopes will be over if Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s final matches.

It was a wild and hectic match, typical of a Champions League campaign marked by goals, madness and errors.

A vibrant Rams Park witnessed a dream start for United in a breathless match, with Alejandro Garnacho completing a superb team move before Bruno Fernandes put the visitors ahead in the 18th minute.

Hakim Ziyech’s free kick easily beat Andre Onana to give Galatasaray hope, which Scott McTominay seemed to extinguish by scoring in the 55th minute.

But United, not for the first time in Group A, crumbled when a howler from Onana allowed Ziyech to score another free-kick before substitute Kerem Akturkoglu equalized with a stunning goal.

Fernandes hit the post from distance and Facundo Pellistri somehow failed to score as the visitors laid siege to the Galatasaray goal, with the draw leaving them bottom of Group A and facing early elimination from the Champions League.



More to continue…