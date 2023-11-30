Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    US Military Osprey Aircraft With 6 Aboard Crashes Off Japan

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    On Wednesday, a U.S. military aircraft carrying six individuals crashed into the ocean in western Japan, resulting in the death of at least one crew member. The condition of at least two others rescued from the waters remains unclear.

    Japan’s coast guard reported discovering what appeared to be wreckage from the tilt-rotor V-22 Osprey and confirmed one fatality approximately 2 miles from Yakushima island. Local fishing boats in the area located three individuals in the waters nearby, with their conditions yet to be determined, according to a representative from a local fisheries cooperative. Simultaneously, another Osprey from the incident landed safely at the island’s airport on Wednesday afternoon.

    U.S. forces in the region are actively collecting information, as confirmed by a spokesperson. The United States maintains approximately 54,000 troops in Japan.

