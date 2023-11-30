Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Fresh Hope for Captive American as Hamas Frees More Hostages

    By

    Nov 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    Fresh Hope for Captive American as Hamas Frees More Hostages

    Handouts

    Israel is expecting another group of hostages to be liberated from Gaza after Hamas released Yelena Trupanob, 50, and her 73-year-old mother Irena Tati on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Hostage Family Forum told The Daily Beast.

    Ten more hostages are expected to be freed on Wednesday evening, according to an Israeli Defense Forces spokesman, with CBS reporting that an American citizen is among the group.

    The newly rescued mother-daughter duo, who emigrated to Israel from Russia, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Yelena’s son, Sasha, 28, and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen, 29, remain captives. Hamas terrorists killed Yelena’s husband, Vitaly Trupanob last month.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy