Fresh Hope for Captive American as Hamas Frees More Hostages

Handouts

Israel is expecting another group of hostages to be liberated from Gaza after Hamas released Yelena Trupanob, 50, and her 73-year-old mother Irena Tati on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Hostage Family Forum told The Daily Beast.

Ten more hostages are expected to be freed on Wednesday evening, according to an Israeli Defense Forces spokesman, with CBS reporting that an American citizen is among the group.

The newly rescued mother-daughter duo, who emigrated to Israel from Russia, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Yelena’s son, Sasha, 28, and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen, 29, remain captives. Hamas terrorists killed Yelena’s husband, Vitaly Trupanob last month.

Read more at The Daily Beast.