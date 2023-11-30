Spotify Wrapped has a new feature that tells you which city shares your taste in music

Spotify’s 2023 wrapped includes a new feature called “sound towns.”

Kylie Kirschner/Insider

Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped is back, and it has a few new features.One of the most notable new features this year is your own “Sound Town.”The feature matches you with a city that has the most similar taste profile to yours.

Spotify Wrapped is back again in 2023, and the fan-favorite yearly round up comes with some new updates.

This year’s Wrapped comes with the usual stats, like your top five songs, top five artists, top listened-to genres, and the total number of minutes you’ve spent listening to Spotify during the year — but it also has a new “Sound Town” feature, a “me in 2023” feature, and some new data about your top five artists.

The Sound Town feature matches you to a city in the world that has the most similar music taste to yours this past year. On the third slide of your Spotify Wrapped, Spotify shows you a city it’s pinpointed on the map, giving three artists that both you and the average listener in that city like listening to.

“This year, your listening took you places and one place listened just like you,” the slide reads before revealing your match.

Spotify Wrapped this year features a “Sound Town” feature.

Kylie Kirschner

Spotify users shared their Sound Towns on X, and they ranged from Seoul, South Korea, to Nijmegen in the Netherlands — which the user said was their actual hometown.

obligatory spotify wrapped post – i’m extremely pleased my sound town is my actual home town pic.twitter.com/LzxZk5Q05T — Eline Muijres ✨ (@ElineMuijres) November 29, 2023

Similar to the “music personality” feature on last year’s Spotify Wrapped, the “me in 2023” feature matches you with one of 12 characters that Spotify’s come up with based on your listening habits — a “Hypnotist,” for example, likes to play all the way through, while a “Hunter” skips tracks more than other listeners.

The “me in 2023” feature assigns users a character based on their listening habits.

Spotify

And if your music taste has changed over the course of the year and you can’t fathom about how some of those artists made it onto your year-end roundup? Well, now you can also see which months you spent the most time listening to each of your top five artists — maybe that one album you were briefly obsessed with dropped back in January, or a February breakup put Taylor Swift in your top five. Spotify’s data tells it all.

Read the original article on Business Insider