Spotify Wrapped is now available. This is what Australians heard in 2023

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It is that time of year. End of year lists are becoming more and more numerous.

Despite audience fragmentation and the cost of living crisis making it difficult for some to maintain paid subscriptions, Australians still tuned into hours and hours of content throughout 2023.

According to Deloitte’s Media & Entertainment Consumer Insights 2023 report, Australians listen to an average of nine hours and 15 minutes of audio content each week.

The vast majority of this time is spent listening to music or radio (seven hours and 20 minutes), and the rest to podcasts and audiobooks.

Australia leads the world in podcast listening, according to the report, with 41 per cent of people consuming at least one hour of podcasts and audiobooks a week.

So, Australians are listeners. But what are they listening to?

The music and podcasts that succeeded

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, with more than 574 million users, including 226 million subscribers in more than 180 markets.

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now available for individual users and the statistics show how we listen as a whole as a country.

Taylor Swift was Australia’s most streamed artist this year, and Miley Cyrus’ Flowers was the country’s most streamed song. The Wiggles were Australia’s most played local artists.

The top five genres were pop, rap, rock, hip hop and dance pop.

Swift also took the top spot on Apple’s year-end charts, with Cyrus at number one with Flowers.

The prince and the wizard: everything revolves around Harry

Although it expanded its offering earlier this year to include 15 hours of audiobook access per month, Spotify Wrapped does not include audiobook statistics for 2023.

On Audible, the most listened to audiobook in Australia was Prince Harry’s Spare, and almost 50 per cent of first week sales in Australia came from audio.

Audible data also reveals a 19 per cent increase in listening hours for memoirs and pop culture content compared to last year, with Australia a nation of celebrity memoir enthusiasts.

While Apple’s statistics put Prince Harry at the top of the nonfiction category, it was the other Harry, Harry Potter, that dominated the fiction audiobook charts, with the top five spots going to the author’s books JK Rowling.