Social justice charity founder Michael Latt, who worked with rapper Common, is shot and killed by a homeless woman who broke into his Los Angeles home.

The founder of a social justice charity who worked with rapper Common was shot to death in his Los Angeles home by a homeless intruder, police say.

Michael Latt, who set up the charity Lead with Love, was found seriously injured at his home in Mid-City on Monday night and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, has been charged with the murder of the 33-year-old man and is being held on $3 million bail.

The homeless woman reportedly stayed at the scene after the shooting. Her vehicle, which police said was her primary residence, was also taken into evidence.

One of Latt’s neighbors told ABC that he lived in the house with his girlfriend and their pets.

Area residents claimed police said the victim and suspect knew each other, but that information is still unconfirmed and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Latt is the son of film producer Jonathan Latt and Michelle Satter, founding senior director of the Sundance Institute, which is behind the famous film festival.

Satter wrote on X: ‘Our beloved son Michael Latt was the victim of a tragic act of violence this week. Michael has dedicated his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that nurture artists of color, and leveraging storytelling to make lasting change. We celebrate his legacy, love and compassion.”

Latt’s charity said its aim was to harness “the power of art to bring about change, bring love, hope and healing to communities and empower others”.

The charity organized a ‘Hope & Redemption Tour’ in 2017 in which Common performed for inmates in more than 10 California prisons.

The activist also helped organize events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Harlem’s Riverside Church, featuring speakers such as Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan.

He was also photographed with Common at a rally in Kentucky in 2020 for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police.

According to his social networks, Latt had just returned from a trip to Japan.

Latt worked with rapper Common and they are seen together at a rally in Kentucky in 2020 for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police.

Latt is the son of Michelle Satter, founding senior director of the Sundance Institute. He is pictured with writer Lena Waithe at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

He wrote in his last post on Monday: “It’s been a fantastic couple of days since I flew in from Japan. Surrounded by family and friends during this long holiday weekend, it has been nothing more than moments of relaxation, joy and rest before a long week.’

Anyone with information regarding Latt’s murder is asked to contact Western Office Homicide Investigators at 213-382-9470.

The fatal home invasion comes after a series of similar incidents in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, security cameras captured the moment homeowner Vince Ricci returned home after two armed men jumped the fence and attempted to force their way into his home.

In a quick attempt to defend himself, his wife, his five-month-old son and the babysitter inside Ricci grabbed his gun and began a shootout with the intruders. As gunshots rained down, the two masked robbers scattered.

Ricci previously revealed that this was not the first time he had been targeted by criminals. His house was broken into in June and his car was broken into the month before.

In October, Oscar-winning stylist Beatrice De Alba, 59, shot a would-be intruder at her Hollywood Hills mansion.

She told police she fired her gun after a man, reportedly in his 30s, tried to force his way into her $1.7 million home from the backyard, claiming he had been injured and needed help. .

Burglaries in the Democrat-run city have skyrocketed following the defund police movement. The lack of law enforcement resources has led to an exodus of residents to red states such as Texas and Florida.

According to Los Angeles crime statistics, homicides have decreased this year, but robberies have seen a significant increase since last year.

Overall crime rates in the Golden State have skyrocketed of late as flash mobs and looters raid stores.

An increase in homelessness and drug addiction has also affected the area and contributed to an increase in crime.