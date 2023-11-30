Arrest Report: Police Dispatchers Listen as Man Kills Dad During Argument

LAS VEGAS (LVMPD) – On November 27, 2023, at approximately 11:18 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received an open-line 9-1-1 call where the call taker could hear arguing and what possibly sounded like a gunshot. During the open-line call, dispatch received two additional calls, one from a male stating he had been shot, and the other from a female stating her son, 28-year-old Isaac Velasquez, had shot her husband in the 9700 block of Horseback Circle.

Officers responded to the area and were able to locate the male victim inside his residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Velasquez fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Officers immediately started to canvass the neighborhood and located Velasquez hiding in a nearby yard. Containment was established and he was taken into custody.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim was in an altercation with Velasquez, who was holding a gun. During the altercation Valasquez shot the victim.

Police found pentagrams and other graffiti in the home where a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his father and strangled his mother, police documents said.

Velasquez has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office

