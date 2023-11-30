Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner’s Ex Claims He Was a Gold-Plated Jerk

    Ben Hider/ABC via Getty Images

    Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner quickly worked his way into Bachelor Nation’s hearts with a very romantic, very sad story: He and his late wife, Toni, were high school sweethearts who were married for decades, and after her sudden death from an infection in 2017, he hadn’t seriously dated again.

    This could not be further from the truth, however, according to Turner’s alleged ex. The woman told The Hollywood Reporter that they dated for three years, starting one month after Toni’s passing. The two even lived together in the “dream house” on the lake that Turner mentions on the show, she alleges—which required her to relocate from her home state, Iowa. The woman (pseudononymously called Carolyn) only did so, THR reports, after Gerry vowed to her mother that he planned to marry her.

    ABC, Turner, and Warner Bros. are not commenting on the report.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

