James Comer Seems to Forget He Said Hunter Biden Could ‘Choose’ Public Hearing

Drew Angerer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) flat-out rejected Hunter Biden’s offer on Tuesday to testify in a public hearing, claiming the president’s son “is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else.”

However, just a few weeks ago Comer insisted that those subpoenaed in the Biden impeachment inquiry could “choose” between appearing for a deposition or a committee hearing.

Responding to House Republicans’ recent subpoena of Hunter Biden, the first son’s lawyer Abbe Lowell countered Comer’s offer to meet behind closed doors. In a three-page letter, Lowell flagged several instances in which the chairman had basically dared the presidential scion to testify before Congress.

Read more at The Daily Beast.