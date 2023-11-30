Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    James Comer Seems to Forget He Said Hunter Biden Could ‘Choose’ Public Hearing

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    James Comer Seems to Forget He Said Hunter Biden Could ‘Choose’ Public Hearing

    Drew Angerer

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) flat-out rejected Hunter Biden’s offer on Tuesday to testify in a public hearing, claiming the president’s son “is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else.”

    However, just a few weeks ago Comer insisted that those subpoenaed in the Biden impeachment inquiry could “choose” between appearing for a deposition or a committee hearing.

    Responding to House Republicans’ recent subpoena of Hunter Biden, the first son’s lawyer Abbe Lowell countered Comer’s offer to meet behind closed doors. In a three-page letter, Lowell flagged several instances in which the chairman had basically dared the presidential scion to testify before Congress.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy