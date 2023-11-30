“I have no problem with being hated”: Elon Musk says responding to an anti-Semitic post on and tells them to “go away.” Fuck off

Elon Musk appeared at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday

Musk told host Andrew Ross Sorkin his ‘real truth’ post was ‘dumb’

Musk said on Nov. 15 that an anti-Semitic tweet was “the real truth.”

Elon Musk admitted Wednesday that his tweet endorsing an anti-Semitic post was “one of the dumbest things” he’s ever done, but told advertisers to pull their campaigns in response to “fuck you.”

Musk appeared at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit and was pressed by host Andrew Ross Sorkin about his Nov. 15 tweet and the resulting fallout.

Companies like Apple, Paramount, Airbnb and Uber pulled their advertising from X, a move that, according to X’s internal documents, could cost the company $75 million.

When asked about his post, Musk said he “had no problem being hated.”

He added: “I basically handed a loaded gun to the people who hate me.”

Musk complained that the media ignored his attempts to clarify his post, but insisted on his visit to Israel this week. Touring the areas devastated by the October 7 attack and meeting with the country’s leaders was not an “apology tour.”

Elon Musk appeared at the DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

The South African-born billionaire is seen chatting with Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday.

He said his critics should focus on his work.

“We make the best cars,” he said.

‘Whether you hate me, like me or are indifferent, do you want the best car or not?’

He also apologized for his apparent support for white nationalists.

Musk, who has been heavily criticized by the Anti-Defamation League and Israel’s Foreign Ministry for his past comments, was responding on Nov. 15 to a man who posted a speech on Antisemitism.

In the video, a father is seen talking to his son about the online hate his son has spewed and criticizing him for his rhetoric.

The

‘I’m not deeply interested in giving the slightest shit now about Western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities who support the flooding of their country don’t like them very much.

“If you want the truth told to your face, there it is.”

Musk, who has 163 million followers, responded: “You told the truth.”

On Wednesday, Musk said, “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have responded to that particular post.”

But in the face of the advertising boycott he was defiant, accused the companies of blackmail and told them, to the public’s surprise: “You can go to hell.”

He tried again to explain the tweet and criticized groups like the Anti-Defamation League that have condemned it.

“What I was saying is that it is not wise to support groups that want your annihilation,” he said.

Musk has a long history of playing up exaggerated rhetoric about Jews, particularly George Soros, who angered him in May by selling his Tesla shares.

He has also angered people with his response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In the days following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, Musk was forced to delete a tweet that recommended an anti-Semitic account and a discredited video promoter as reliable sources of information about the attack on Israel.

The owner of

Followers were quick to point out that @WarMonitors has repeatedly used “Jew” as a term of abuse on the platform, telling New York supermarket boss Avi Kaner to “mind your own business, Jew.”

“The guy Musk recommends for information on the escalation between Israel and Hamas is an anti-Semitic narrative with a history of spreading misinformation,” wrote Sam Sokol of the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.