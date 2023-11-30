Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Charity Founder and Activist Michael Latt Killed During Home Invasion

    Michael Latt, a studio consultant and founder of the Lead With Love charity, was shot and killed earlier this week, his mother confirmed.

    Authorities responded to the shooting at Latt’s mid-Wilshire home Monday evening and rushed Latt to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, Deadline reported.

    Authorities arrested Jameelah Elena Michl, a 36-year-old homeless woman, at Latt’s home in connection with the killing. No obvious motive has emerged as of yet.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

