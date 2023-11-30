Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Piers Morgan Sensationally Names ‘Royal Racists’ on British TV

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Piers Morgan Sensationally Names ‘Royal Racists’ on British TV

    Hollie Adams/Reuters

    Piers Morgan sensationally named the two so-called “royal racists” who allegedly speculated about the color of the then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin, after their names appeared in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s latest book about the British royals, Endgame.

    Speaking on his Talk TV show in Britain Wednesday night, Morgan named the two senior royals at the end of a long monologue in which he pondered how their names ended up in the Dutch version of the book, but not in any other international editions. The names have been circulated widely online.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

