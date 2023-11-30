Piers Morgan Sensationally Names ‘Royal Racists’ on British TV

Hollie Adams/Reuters

Piers Morgan sensationally named the two so-called “royal racists” who allegedly speculated about the color of the then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin, after their names appeared in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s latest book about the British royals, Endgame.

Speaking on his Talk TV show in Britain Wednesday night, Morgan named the two senior royals at the end of a long monologue in which he pondered how their names ended up in the Dutch version of the book, but not in any other international editions. The names have been circulated widely online.

