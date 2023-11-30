Dessert Masters Australia’s Reynold Poernomo announces he will never return to reality TV after devastating loss

<!–

Dessert Masters Australia fan favorite Reynold Poernomo has revealed he is done with reality TV following his devastating loss on the show.

speaking to yahoo On Thursday, the chef, 29, said that after narrowly losing on both MasterChef Australia and Dessert Masters, he would not return to competitive cooking shows.

‘I can’t be pigeonholed all the time on the show. It’s time for you to continue growing and moving towards bigger things. “It’s not the end, just the beginning,” he said.

Reynold said he is now focusing on preparing for the opening of his Melbourne store and advancing his culinary career.

‘I was opening my store but it was delayed until March next year. Dessert Masters was a great opportunity for me to show my craft.’

“It was the biggest platform to show what my family and I have built,” he added.

Poernomo later said that he was considering moving abroad to advance his career.

‘Maybe I could go for Michelin abroad, I could go into the entertainment industry abroad. But definitely somewhere in Asia or the United States.

Reynold was left heartbroken on Tuesday night after losing to Gareth Whitton during the grand final.

He took to Instagram to share his disappointment, saying he was devastated because he had never received an award for his culinary delights, nor had he even received a review.

Alongside a gallery of photos of him hard at work in the kitchen creating a variety of delicious baking desserts, he wrote a heartbreaking caption.

‘Even though I haven’t won, my head is still held high. My two best desserts I’ve made for Experiential may not have been the best for tonight,” she began.

He added that he was looking forward to one day receiving an award for the delicious desserts he spends hours preparing in the kitchen.

Gareth Whitton was crowned winner of Dessert Masters 2023 in an emotional final episode on Tuesday night.

He takes home the title of Australia’s first dessert master and $100,000 in prizes.