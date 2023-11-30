Thu. Nov 30th, 2023

    News

    Dessert Masters Australia’s Reynold Poernomo announces he will never return to reality TV after devastating loss

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,
    Dessert Masters Australia’s Reynold Poernomo announces he will never return to reality TV after devastating loss

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 20:07 EST, November 29, 2023 | Updated: 20:07 EST, November 29, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Dessert Masters Australia fan favorite Reynold Poernomo has revealed he is done with reality TV following his devastating loss on the show.

    speaking to yahoo On Thursday, the chef, 29, said that after narrowly losing on both MasterChef Australia and Dessert Masters, he would not return to competitive cooking shows.

    ‘I can’t be pigeonholed all the time on the show. It’s time for you to continue growing and moving towards bigger things. “It’s not the end, just the beginning,” he said.

    Reynold said he is now focusing on preparing for the opening of his Melbourne store and advancing his culinary career.

    ‘I was opening my store but it was delayed until March next year. Dessert Masters was a great opportunity for me to show my craft.’

    Dessert Masters Australia fan favorite Reynold Poernomo, 29, (pictured) revealed on Thursday that he is done with reality TV after his devastating loss on the show.

    “It was the biggest platform to show what my family and I have built,” he added.

    Poernomo later said that he was considering moving abroad to advance his career.

    ‘Maybe I could go for Michelin abroad, I could go into the entertainment industry abroad. But definitely somewhere in Asia or the United States.

    The chef said that after narrowly losing on both MasterChef Australia and Dessert Masters, he would not be returning to competitive cooking shows.

    Reynold was left heartbroken on Tuesday night after losing to Gareth Whitton during the grand final.

    He took to Instagram to share his disappointment, saying he was devastated because he had never received an award for his culinary delights, nor had he even received a review.

    Alongside a gallery of photos of him hard at work in the kitchen creating a variety of delicious baking desserts, he wrote a heartbreaking caption.

    ‘I can’t be pigeonholed all the time on the show. It’s time for you to continue growing and moving towards bigger things. “It’s not the end, just the beginning,” he said.

    ‘Even though I haven’t won, my head is still held high. My two best desserts I’ve made for Experiential may not have been the best for tonight,” she began.

    He added that he was looking forward to one day receiving an award for the delicious desserts he spends hours preparing in the kitchen.

    Gareth Whitton was crowned winner of Dessert Masters 2023 in an emotional final episode on Tuesday night.

    He takes home the title of Australia’s first dessert master and $100,000 in prizes.

    Reynold was left heartbroken on Tuesday night after losing to Gareth Whitton (centre) during the grand final. The pastry chef earned the judges’ highest score for his final dessert, beating out fan favorites Jess Liemantara (left) and Reynold Poernomo.

    Dessert Masters Australia’s Reynold Poernomo announces he will never return to reality TV after devastating loss

    By

    Related Post

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    COP28: Nations urged to take ‘great leaps’ at UN climate conference in Dubai

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Quilombolas: The Afro Brazilians serving as guardians of the forests

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Promised Land’, ‘The Snow Society’ are the main EFA awards for excellence

    Nov 30, 2023
    News

    Calypso cricketers to the music of Curtly’s chin… as England fly to the Caribbean, we celebrate their previous encounters with the West Indies in our photo special.

    Nov 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy