    Fox Co-Hosts Call Out Jesse Watters After Remarks on Women, Cars

    Jesse Watters was called out Wednesday by his female colleagues during a discussion on electric vehicles for claiming that in relationships, “usually the women don’t control which car to buy.”

    In the segment on The Five, the Fox News host also interpreted thousands of car dealers signing a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday urging him to scale back his electric vehicle mandates as evidence that the only people in the market for that mode of transportation are “liberal, suburban house husbands.”

    Enthusiasm in electric vehicles “has stalled,” more than 3,800 dealers told the president, and the supply of such vehicles “is surging” despite “deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

